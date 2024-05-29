Wildfire near Canada’s oil sands hub under control, Alberta officials say

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Alberta officials say a wildfire in western Canada that forced thousands of residents from their homes in the oil sands hub of Fort McMurray earlier this month is now under control. About 6,600 residents in four neighborhoods were ordered out for several days as fierce winds whipped flames close to the community. For some, the blaze brought back difficult memories of 2016, when wildfires forced a mass evacuation of the city and burned more than 2,000 homes.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.