Haiti’s new leader vows unity, says he’s ‘very honored’ in first statement since being selected

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Haiti’s new prime minister says he is “very honored” to be chosen for the post, in his first statement since a transitional council selected him to lead the troubled Caribbean country. Garry Conille on Wednesday thanked the civil society groups, political parties and members of the Haitian diaspora who proposed him as a candidate. He wrote on social media that “Together, we will work for a better tomorrow for all the children of our nation.” Conille submitted his resignation Tuesday as UNICEF’s regional director for Latin America and the Caribbean. He previously served as prime minister of Haiti from October 2011 to May 2012.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.