French prosecutor in New Caledonia says authorities are investigating suspects behind deadly unrest

NICE, France (AP) — The French prosecutor in New Caledonia says authorities have opened an investigation into deadly unrest that has left seven people dead and significant destruction in the Pacific archipelago with decades of tensions between those seeking independence and those loyal to France. The violence flared on May 13 in response to attempts by the Paris government to amend the French Constitution and change voting lists in New Caledonia. France declared a state of emergency in its Pacific territory on May 15 and rushed hundreds of troop reinforcements to help police quell the revolt that included shootings, clashes, looting and arson.

