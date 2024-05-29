Xi pledges more Gaza aid and talks trade at summit with Arab leaders
By SIMINA MISTREANU and EMILY WANG FUJIYAMA
Associated Press
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping is calling for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and promising more humanitarian aid for people in Gaza. Xi opened a summit with leaders of Arab states Thursday in Beijing by talking about the “tremendous suffering” of people since fighting began in Gaza in October. In attendance at the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum are heads of state from Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, Tunisia, Bahrain and others. Xi called for deeper cooperation in areas such as trade, clean energy, space exploration and health care. Beijing and the Arab states back the Palestinians in the Israel-Hamas conflict, where Israel is facing growing international condemnation.