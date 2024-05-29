Charges reduced against 3 facing prosecution in man’s death during admission to psychiatric hosptial

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Second-degree murder charges against two sheriff’s deputies and a hospital worker have been reduced to involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of a Virginia man who was pinned to the floor while being admitted to a state psychiatric hospital. The downgrading of the charges in the 2023 death of Irvo Otieno comes just weeks after prosecutors withdrew charges against five other sheriff’s deputies. Otieno died after he was restrained on the floor for 11 minutes by Henrico County sheriff’s deputies and Central State Hospital workers. Prosecutors initially charged 10 people with second-degree murder, but withdrew charges against seven of them, leaving three facing prosecution.

