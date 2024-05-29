Authorities arrest man allegedly running “likely world’s largest ever” cybercrime botnet

WASHINGTON (AP) — An international law enforcement team has arrested a Chinese national and disrupted a major botnet that officials said he ran for nearly a decade. Officials said Wednesday that Yunhe Wang amassed at least $99 million by reselling access to criminals who used it for identity theft, child exploitation and financial fraud including pandemic relief scams. The U.S. Department of Justice quoted FBI Director Christopher Wray as saying that the botnet — a network of malware infected computers in nearly 200 countries — was likely the world’s largest.

