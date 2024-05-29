2 climbers suffering from hypothermia await rescue off Denali, North America’s tallest mountain

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The National Park Services says two climbers are awaiting rescue near the peak of North America’s tallest mountain a day after they and a third climber in their team requested help. That request came early Tuesday morning after they summited the 20,310-foot Denali. Their condition was not immediately known. The third climber was rescued late Tuesday. They indicated they were hypothermic and unable to descend. One climber was eventually able to descend to the mountain’s high camp and was flown off Denali late Tuesday. But park personnel said Wednesday clouds and high winds are preventing them from reaching the other climbers. They are waiting for conditions to improve before making an attempt.

By BECKY BOHRER and MARK THIESSEN Associated Press

