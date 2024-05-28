Virginia-based tech firm settles allegations over whites-only job listing

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — A northern Virginia tech company is paying nearly $40,000 to settle claims it discriminated by posting a job listing seeking white, U.S.-born candidates for an opening as a business analyst. The Justice Department announced Thursday that it had reached a settlement agreement with Arthur Grand Technologies, an information technology firm in Ashburn, Virginia. The job was posted online in March 2023. The listing said the company was seeking “Only Born US Citizens” with the word “white” in brackets for a job in the Dallas, Texas, area. The company said the ad was created by a disgruntled recruiter in India who intended to embarrass the company,

