Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Three people shot to death in tiny South Dakota town; former mayor charged

By
Published 11:53 am

By The Associated Press

CENTERVILLE, S.D. (AP) — Three people were shot to death in a small South Dakota town, and a former law officer who once served as the town’s mayor is charged in the killings. South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley says 64-year-old Jay Ostrem is jailed on $1 million cash-only bond on three counts of first-degree murder. It isn’t immediately clear if Ostrem has an attorney. Calls to a phone listing for Ostrem went unanswered. The victims killed Monday night in Centerville were two brothers, ages 26 and 21, and a 35-year-old man. According to a probable cause affidavit, Ostrem’s wife told police that one of the men had sexually assaulted her last week, and she told her husband about it Monday.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content