The art of drag has become a target. With Pride Month nigh, performers are organizing to fight back
By JEFF McMILLAN
Associated Press
About 10 drag artists from around the United States are banding together to protect and promote their art form. Qommittee announced its formation Wednesday ahead of June’s LGBTQ+ Pride Month. It spells its name with a Q instead of a C and consists of performers who have directly or indirectly experienced threats or violence. One had a venue firebombed. One performed at Club Q in Colorado Springs and helped victims the night of a shooting that killed five people. Qommittee says it hopes to connect performers and communities lacking in support and to provide legal aid, therapy and other resources.