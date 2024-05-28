Sweden seeks to answer worried students’ questions about NATO and war after its neutrality ends

STOCKHOLM, Sweden (AP) — Sweden became NATO’s 32nd member in March. The abrupt end to the Scandinavian country’s 200 years of neutrality following Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has worried many. Teenagers are no exception, especially after officials’ warnings about the Russian threat to Sweden itself. Now teachers and Sweden’s civic education agency have designed a classroom program to educate students on the history and geopolitics of the military alliance. Questions include “Has joining NATO increased the threat to Sweden?” and ”Should Sweden align with authoritarian countries?”

