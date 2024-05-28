Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be indicted for royal defamation, prosecutors say
BANGKOK (AP) — Thai prosecutors say former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra will be indicted for defaming the monarchy, three months after he was freed on parole on other charges. A spokesperson for the attorney general’s office says Thaksin will not yet be indicted because he had filed a request to postpone his original appointment because he has COVID-19. Thaksin returned to Thailand from exile abroad last year to begin serving an eight-year sentence. He was released on parole in February from the hospital in Bangkok where he spent six months serving time for corruption-related offenses.