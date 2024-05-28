Algeria proposes Security Council resolution demanding Israel halt offensive in Rafah

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Algeria is circulating a proposed U.N. Security Council resolution that would demand an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and order Israel to halt its military offensive in the southern city of Rafah immediately. The draft resolution, obtained Wednesday evening by The Associated Press, also demands that the cease-fire be respected by all parties. It also calls for the immediate release of all hostages taken during Hamas’ attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7. Some diplomats said they hoped for a quick vote, even as early as Wednesday. The United States has vetoed multiple resolutions demanding a cease-fire in Gaza.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.