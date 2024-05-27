“Remember and Honor” Memorial Day Ceremony held in Oxnard’s Plaza Park

OXNARD, Calif.-Members of the Channel Islands High School Band performed at the Oxnard "Remember and Honor" Memorial Day Ceremony.

Vietnam Veterans sat center stage.

They set a MIssing Man table and raised a POW-MIA flag in honor of those Missing In Action.

Speakers included Mayor John Zaragoza.

Officers on horseback watched from a safe distance.

Zaragoza thanked people for filling Plaza Park to recognize the somber meaning the day.