As Atlantic hurricane season begins, Florida community foundations prepare permanent disaster funds

As climate change makes storms more frequent and intense, Florida community foundations are looking for new ways to make sure they have resources on hand to support the public before, during and after a disaster. Some are establishing permanent disaster relief funds, the earnings of which can be used to quickly deploy money to frontline nonprofits as soon as a storm is forecasted. Those nonprofits say knowing they will receive those resources right away allows them to act faster and more robustly to support the community with critical needs like food, housing and financial assistance.

