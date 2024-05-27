A stone quarry collapses in India’s northeast due to heavy rains, killing 13. Another 16 are missing

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — A stone quarry has collapsed in India’s northeast due to heavy rains triggered by a tropical storm, killing 13 quarry workers, officials said. Another 16 remain missing. Senior police officer Rahul Alwal said Tuesday rescuers recovered the bodies of those killed from the quarry in Melthum, some 3.7 miles from the state capital Aizwal, and were able to pull out two workers alive from the debris. Alwal said rescue workers are digging through the rubble to try and reach the trapped workers while looking for more survivors. India’s northeastern states are witnessing heavy rainfall after tropical storm Remal made landfall in Bangladesh on Monday.

