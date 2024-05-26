Strong earthquake hits Tonga but no reports of tsunami risk or damage

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A strong earthquake has struck the South Pacific Island nation of Tonga but there are no tsunami warnings or immediate reports of damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake had a preliminary magnitude of 6.6 when it hit at 9:47 a.m. local time Monday. Its epicenter was 198 kilometers (123 miles) north of the capital, Nuku’alofa, at a depth of 112 kilometers (70 miles). The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said there was no risk of the quake causing a tsunami. Tonga sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” the arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world’s earthquake and volcanic activity occurs.

