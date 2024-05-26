Man accused in fiery liquid attacks on New York City subway riders

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a man set a cup of liquid on fire on the subway and threw it at a fellow rider. The random attack happened on a train in lower Manhattan Saturday afternoon, and police say a suspect is in custody. The victim is recovering at a hospital. Police say the 49-year-old suspect, Nile Taylor, is charged with assault, arson and other crimes. He also was charged Sunday in connection with another attack involving a flaming liquid on the subway earlier this year. No one was injured in that case. It’s not clear whether Taylor has a lawyer who could comment for him.

