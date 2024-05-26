Leaders of South Korea, China and Japan to resume trilateral meeting to revive cooperation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Leaders of South Korea, China and Japan are set to meet in Seoul for their first trilateral meeting in more than four years. No major breakthrough is expected during Monday’s gathering of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. But experts say just restarting the countries’ highest-level annual meeting is a positive sign for cooperation among the three Northeast Asian neighbors. South Korean officials say a joint statement after the trilateral meeting will cover the leaders’ discussion on cooperation in areas like people-to-people exchanges, climate change, trade, health issues, technology and disaster responses.

