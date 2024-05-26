Indianapolis 500 starts after 4-hour rain delay with Kyle Larson in the field

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis 500 started after a rain delay of four hours with NASCAR star Kyle Larson still at the track and in the race. Larson is trying to run “The Double” and compete in both the Indy 500 and the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. But the weather in Indianapolis on Sunday put a year’s worth of planning in jeopardy when a strong band of thunderstorms swept through Indianapolis Motor Speedway ahead of pre-race festivities. IMS officials forced the evacuation of about 125,000 fans who had already arrived for “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.” Track officials expect the race to complete all 200 laps before dusk.

