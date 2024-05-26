Georgian PM, president criticize each other over media freedom law on Independence Day

TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The president and prime minister of Georgia have lashed out at each other at a ceremony marking the country’s independence day. Strong tensions persist over a law that critics say will obstruct media freedom and damage Georgia’s bid to join the European Union. The measure would require media and non-governmental organizations to register as “carrying out the interests of a foreign power” if they receive more than 20% of their budget from abroad. After the legislature passed the bill, President Salome Zourabichvili vetoed it on May 18, but the Georgian Dream party of Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze and its backers have enough votes in parliament to override the veto.

