Chiefs’ Butker has no regrets about expressing his beliefs during recent commencement speech
By The Associated Press
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has no regrets about expressing his beliefs in a recent commencement speech and he said he has received support as well as “a shocking level of hate” from others. Butker made his comments Friday night at the Regina Caeli Academy Courage Under Fire Gala in Nashville, Tenn. He made his first public comments since his controversial recent commencement speech at Benedictine College in Atchison, Kansas.