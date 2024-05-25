Biden’s message to West Point graduates: You’re being asked to tackle threats ‘like none before’

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — President Joe Biden has told graduates of the U.S. Military Academy that their class is being called upon to tackle threats across the globe and preserve the country’s ideals at home “like none before.” That’s the class motto, and Biden said in his commencement address Saturday that it was appropriate for the sorts of challenges the graduates will take as newly minted Army second lieutenants. He said those challenges range from supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion to facilitating humanitarian assistance into Gaza. The president spoke before the graduating cadets took the their commissioning oaths. He reminded them that they were swearing fidelity not to a person or political party, but to the Constitution.

