Ahead of another donor conference for Syria, humanitarian workers fear more aid cuts

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — Syria’s devastating civil war, now in its 14th year, remains largely frozen and so are efforts to find a viable political solution to end it. Meanwhile, millions of Syrians have been pulled into poverty, and struggle with accessing food and health care as the economy deteriorates across the country’s front lines. Syrians everywhere see deepening poverty and growing hostility in countries hosting Syrian refugees that struggle with crises of their own. Aid organizations are making their annual pitches to donors ahead of a fundraising conference in Brussels for Syria on Monday. But humanitarian workers believe that pledges will likely fall short and that further aid cuts would follow.

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB and OMAR ALBAM Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.