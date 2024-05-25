A plane reported to be a World War II-era Spitfire crashes in a field in England

LONDON (AP) — British police say a small plane has crashed into a field in eastern England with U.K. media reporting that it was a World War II-era Spitfire fighter. Lincolnshire Police said emergency services were responding to reports that an aircraft had crashed on Saturday in a field at Coningsby about 150 miles or 230 kilometers north of London. The force said that “it is believed to be a single occupant aircraft and nobody else is thought to have been involved.” There was no immediate word on the condition of the pilot. The RAF Coningsby air force base is near the town. It’s home to the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight collection of wartime fighter and bomber aircraft.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.