Thai town maddened by marauding monkeys launches plan to lock them up and send them away

LOPBURI, Thailand (AP) — A Thai town, run ragged by its ever-growing population of marauding wild monkeys, has launched an offensive against the simian raiders, using trickery and ripe tropical fruit. Several high-profile cases of monkey-human conflict recently convinced authorities in Lopburi in central Thailand that they had to reduce the animals’ numbers. The authorities baited cages with the animals’ favorite food, then waited for hunger to get the better of their natural caution. More than 30 fell for the ruse on Friday morning. If all goes well, most will end up behind bars, before starting a new life elsewhere. The roaming monkeys have long been a symbol of the town and are a major tourist draw. But they’ve become increasingly aggressive.

