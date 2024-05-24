Syrian Kurdish authorities hand over a British woman and 3 children linked to IS to a UK delegation

QAMISHLI, Syria (AP) — Syrian Kurdish-led authorities in the country’s northeast say they have handed over a British woman and three children linked to the Islamic State group to a U.K. delegation that visited the region this week. The handover took place on Wednesday. It’s the latest in a push to repatriate people from al-Hol and Roj camps in northeast Syria that house tens of thousands of people, mostly wives and children of IS militants but also supporters of the extremist group. The Kurdish authorities did not release the names of the four, saying only they were held at Roj camp before the handover.

