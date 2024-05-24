Special session for ensuring President Biden makes Ohio’s fall ballot could take several days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The rare special session Republican Gov. Mike DeWine called to pass legislation ensuring President Joe Biden appears on Ohio’s fall ballot could take several days. Due to differing interpretations of the proclamation DeWine issued Thursday, the Ohio Senate scheduled a single day of activity for Tuesday, while the Ohio House plans two days of committee hearings before taking its vote. Negotiations between the chambers began Friday. Legislation is needed to move Ohio’s Aug. 7 ballot deadline to after the Aug. 19-22 Democratic National Convention. Whether the bill includes language banning foreign nationals from participating in Ohio ballot campaigns is undecided.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.