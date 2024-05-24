Rio de Janeiro bay reforestation shows mangroves’ power to mitigate climate disasters

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — At the rear of Rio de Janeiro’s polluted Guanabara Bay, thousands of mangroves rise as tall as 13 feet, or about 4 meters, from a previously deforested area. The 30,000 trees were planted by non-profit organization Instituto Mar Urbano over four years in the Guapimirim environmental protection area. They stand as an example for cities seeking natural means to improve climate resilience. Such ecosystems are vital for protection against floods that have become increasingly frequent around the world. Mangroves slow sea water’s advance into riverbeds during storm surges by soaking it up, and protects the land by stabilizing soil that otherwise could be washed away.

By DIARLEI RODRIGUES and MAURICIO SAVARESE Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.