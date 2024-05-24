NewsNation completes transition to cable news outlet next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The NewsNation television network completes its transition to an all-news outlet next week. When acquired by Nexstar, the former WGN America network began its shift to news in 2020. Starting June 1, a three-hour news block anchored by Adrienne Bankert on Saturday and Sunday afternoons will displace reruns of the drama “Blue Bloods.” NewsNation has been adding news programming on the weekends over the past year, including a political talk show hosted by former Fox News executive Chris Stirewalt. NewsNation’s most popular programming has been a weekday prime-time lineup hosted by news veterans Dan Abrams, Ashleigh Banfield and Chris Cuomo.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.