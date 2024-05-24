Music Review: RM of BTS has a new solo album, ‘Right Place, Wrong Person,’ an elastic experiment

All seven members of BTS are currently serving South Korea’s compulsory enlistment for men of a certain age. In what should feel like an absence, the K-pop boy band is keeping their fans occupied with a steady release schedule of eclectic solo material. Next up is rapper RM’s second solo full-length album, “Right Place, Wrong Person.” The thoughtful leader of BTS, RM is usually philosophical in his solo work, often unafraid to take big sonic risks, sometimes with big rewards. On “Right Place, Wrong Person,” he continues to ask the big questions atop elastic, genre-averse production, writes Associated Press music critic Maria Sherman.

