Man convicted of murder in death of Washington state police officer shot by deputy

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — A Washington state man has been found guilty of murder for his role in the death of a police officer who was mistakenly shot by a sheriff’s deputy. Oregon Public Broadcasting reports that a Clark County jury convicted Julio Segura on Friday in the death of Vancouver police officer Donald Sahota. On Jan. 29, 2022, Sahota was shot by Deputy Jonathan Feller as Feller was pursuing Segura. Prosecutors argued that Segura caused Sahota’s death by committing or attempting to commit other crimes. Defense attorneys said Segura was cornered by Sahota and Feller recklessly opened fire on an unfolding scene.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.