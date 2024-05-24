Kennedy blasts Biden, Trump over pandemic measures in pitch at Libertarian convention

Independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr., accused Joe Biden and Donald Trump of trampling on personal liberties in response to the pandemic. Kennedy spoke Friday at the Libertarian’s Party’s convention in Washington as he looks to grow his base of support among Americans disaffected with the Republican and Democratic parties. He says Americans have lost faith in their leaders and institutions, and he pledged to restore it. Kennedy says Trump overstepped by closing businesses during the pandemic and Biden was wrong to mandate vaccines for millions of workers. Trump is scheduled to address the Libertarian convention on Saturday.

