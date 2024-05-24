Harris announces plans to help give 80% of Africa access to the internet by 2030, up from 40% now

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is announcing the formation of a new partnership to help provide internet access to 80% of Africa by 2030, up from 40% now. Friday’s announcement comes as follow-through on Harris’ visit to the continent last year and a state visit this week by Kenyan President William Ruto. The Democratic vice president and the Kenyan leader are scheduled to have a fireside chat at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce about how public-private partnerships can increase economic growth. A preview of Harris’ initiatives obtained by The Associated Press outlines how she wants to follow through on the commitments she made to promote digital innovation when she visited Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia.

