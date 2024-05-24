China’s latest AI chatbot is trained on President Xi Jinping’s political ideology

HONG KONG (AP) — China’s latest artificial intelligence chatbot is trained on President Xi Jinping’s doctrine in a stark reminder of the ideological parameters that Chinese AI models should abide by. China’s cyberspace academy CAC earlier this week announced the chatbot trained on Xi Jinping Thought. It said the doctrine promotes “socialism with Chinese characteristics.” The chatbot was trained on databases that were mostly related to information technologies provided by the China’s internet watchdog as well as Xi Jinping Thought. The large language model is the latest effort by authorities to spread Xi’s ideology and ideas. The chatbot is currently only for internal use. It was created primarily to demonstrate the development and practical applications in cybersecurity and information technology research.

