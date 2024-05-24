Case dismissed against Maryland couple accused of patient privacy violations to help Russia

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal judge has tossed a case against a Maryland couple accused of divulging patients’ medical records as part of a conspiracy to aid Russia. The Baltimore Sun reports that U.S. District Court Judge Stephanie Gallagher on Wednesday said the government “bungled” speedy trial procedures and dismissed the case with prejudice. That means the case can’t be refiled. Dr. Anna Gabrielian and Dr. Jamie Lee Henry were accused of disclosing several patients’ health information to an undercover FBI agent who Gabrielian believed worked at the Russian Embassy. The defense argued they were subjected to entrapment and the government lacked proof that records were provided for personal gain.

