A British neonatal nurse convicted of killing 7 babies loses her bid to appeal

LONDON (AP) — A British neonatal nurse who was convicted of murdering seven babies and the attempted murder of six others has lost her bid to appeal. Lucy Letby had asked for permission to challenge the verdict after she was convicted and sentenced to life in prison last year. A three-judge panel of Britain’s Court of Appeal heard the case in April and released its decision on Friday. A jury at Manchester Crown Court had found the 34-year-old Letby guilty of the crimes that took place between June 2015 and June 2016 at the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital in northwestern England.

