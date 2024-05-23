Political consultant behind fake Biden robocalls faces $6 million fine and criminal charges
By HOLLY RAMER and ALI SWENSON
Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The Federal Communications Commission has issued a $6 million fine against a political consultant who sent AI-generated robocalls mimicking President Joe Biden’s voice to voters ahead of New Hampshire’s presidential primary. Steve Kramer also faces two dozen criminal charges in New Hampshire. Kramer has admitted orchestrating the message sent to thousands of voters. The message played an AI-generated voice similar to Biden’s that used his phrase “What a bunch of malarkey” and falsely suggested that voting in the primary would preclude voters from casting a ballot in November. Kramer hasn’t responded to a request for comment sent Thursday but previously said he was trying to send a wake-up call about the dangers of artificial intelligence.