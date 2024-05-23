Massive wind farm proposal in Washington state gets new life from Gov. Jay Inslee

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has rejected a recommendation to cut a proposal for what would be the state’s largest wind farm in half, giving new life to the $1.7 billion project. Plans for the Horse Heaven wind farm originally included up to 222 wind turbines across 24 miles of hillsides in the Tri-Cities area of eastern Washington, plus three solar arrays covering up to 8.5 square miles. But last month, a council that serves as a clearinghouse for permits required by large projects recommended slashing the proposal in half because nests of an endangered hawk were found nearby. Inslee on Thursday rejected the council’s recommendation and asked the group to reconsider.

