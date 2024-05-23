Fire at chemical factory in India kills at least 9, with searchers looking for more victims
THANE, India (AP) — Officials say at least nine people have been killed and 64 are injured in an explosion and fire at a chemical factory in western India. The explosion in the factory’s boiler Thursday led to a fire that affected other nearby factories and houses in Maharashtra state’s Thane district. Rescuers were searching through the debris to find more bodies Friday. The cause of the explosion is being investigated. Disaster response officials said the factory made food coloring and used highly reactive chemicals that can cause explosions. Police have filed culpable homicide charges against the factory owners.