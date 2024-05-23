Demi Moore, Cher and more stars raise money for AIDS research at annual amfAR gala near Cannes

ANTIBES, France (AP) — Some of the biggest stars in the French Rivera for the Cannes Film Festival made appearances at the 30th annual amfAR gala to raise money for AIDS research. Demi Moore, whose film “The Substance” was caused a stir at Cannes, hosted this year’s gala, a role launched by Elizabeth Taylor in 1993. Art, fashion, a walk-on role on “Emily in Paris” and more items were on the auction block at the glitzy gala, which included a performance by Nic and Joe Jonas and Cher. AmfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research is dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and advocacy, has raised nearly $900 million since 1985.

