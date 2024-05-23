Biden and Kenyan President Ruto urge global leaders to help lessen developing nations’ crushing debt

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Kenya’s William Ruto want economies around the globe to take action to reduce the enormous debt burden crushing many developing nations. Their call to action comes as Biden presses his argument to African nations that the U.S. can be a better partner than China, which has been deepening its presence on the continent. Biden and Ruto are calling on creditor nations to reduce financing barriers for the developing nations that have been constrained by high debt burdens. Biden and Ruto will hold formal talks and a joint news conference on Thursday before a state dinner.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.