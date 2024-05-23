Australian judge rules that social media platform X must answer to hate speech complaint

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge has ruled that the social media platform X is subject to a state’s anti-discrimination law even though it does not have an office in Australia. The Queensland Civil and Administrative Tribunal judge said in a decision made public Friday that her court has jurisdiction over X Corp. in a hate speech complaint. The ruling allows the Queensland Human Rights Commission to hear an allegation that X breached Queensland anti-discrimination law by failing to remove or hide anti-Muslim hate speech. The Australian Muslim Advocacy Network, which brought the case against Twitter in June 2022 before billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk bought and rebranded the platform last year, welcomed the decision as “precedent-setting.” X didn’t immediately comment.

