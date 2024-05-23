Actors and rock stars among those attending Biden White House state dinner honoring Kenya

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expecting up to 500 guests for the largest state dinner of his administration. Thursday night’s gathering will honor Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife Rachel and feature country and gospel musical performance — which the White House says both Rutos are fans of. Guests will dine on smoked beef short ribs, poached lobster and chilled tomato soup. Invitees included actor Levar Burton of “Star Trek: The Next Generation” fame, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary, as well as singer-song writer Don McLean, author Barbara Kingsolver and Hunter Biden, the president’s son, who is scheduled to stand trial on federal tax charges in September.

By WILL WEISSERT and FATIMA HUSSEIN Associated Press

