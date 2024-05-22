Wind towers crumpled after Iowa wind farm suffers rare direct hit from powerful twister

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A wind farm in southwest Iowa suffered a direct hit from a powerful tornado that crumpled five of the massive power-producing towers, including one that burst into flames. Video of the direct hit on the wind farm near Greenfield on Tuesday showed frightening images of the violent twister tearing through the Iowa countryside. The MidAmerican Energy Company says several of the towers reported wind speeds of more than 100 mph as the tornado approached. Wind industry experts say the giant structures are built to withstand severe weather, but not a direct hit from a powerful tornado.

