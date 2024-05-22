UN will vote on commemorating the 1995 Srebrenica genocide annually — which Serbs vehemently oppose

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. is scheduled to vote on establishing an annual day to commemorate the 1995 genocide of more than 8,000 Bosnian Muslims by Bosnian Serbs, a prospect that has sparked vehement opposition from Serbs who fear it will brand them all as “genocidal” supporters of the mass killing. The General Assembly resolution sponsored by Germany and Rwanda doesn’t mention Serbia as the culprit but that hasn’t stopped the intense lobbying campaign for a “no” vote by the Bosnian Serb president, Milorad Dodik, and the populist president of neighboring Serbia, Aleksandar Vucic. The assembly is expected to vote Thursday on the resolution that would designate July 11 as the “International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica.”

