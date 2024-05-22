Suspect arrested in Florida shooting that injured Auburn RB Brian Battie and killed his brother

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in a shooting in Florida that killed the brother of Auburn running back Brian Battie and left Battie and three other men injured. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrested Darryl Bernard Brookins of Sarasota on Wednesday as a suspect in the weekend shooting. Tommy Battie IV was pronounced dead at the scene early Saturday. Brookins has been charged with murder and attempted murder as a felon in possession of a firearm. It was not immediately known if he had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

