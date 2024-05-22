Savannah police arrest suspect in weekend shootings that injured 11 in downtown square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police say they have arrested a suspect in connection with an outbreak of gunfire that left 11 people injured last weekend in a downtown square in Savannah, Georgia. No one was killed in the shootings late Saturday. Savannah police say an argument between two women led to multiple people opening fire with guns. Ten people were shot and another was injured by shattered glass. Police said in a statement Wednesday that 20-year-old William Anthony Mitchell has been charged with four counts of aggravated and assault as well as possessing a firearm while committing a crime. Mitchell’s attorney, Greg Crawford, declined to comment when reached by phone.

