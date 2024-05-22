Person fatally shot by Washington state trooper during altercation on I-5 identified as Idaho man

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — The person fatally shot by a Washington state trooper during an altercation on Interstate 5 last week has been identified as an Idaho man. The Daily Herald reports that the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office says 31-year-old Marvin Arellano of Nampa died of multiple gunshot wounds. The state patrol responded to a report of a man with a hammer on the shoulder of northbound I-5 in Everett last Thursday. Authorities say Arellano attacked road workers and the trooper, who then shot him. The Snohomish County Multiple Agency Response Team did not immediately respond to an email Wednesday seeking updates. The trooper has not been publicly identified.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.