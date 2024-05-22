FBI agents raided the office and business of a Mississippi prosecutor, but no one is saying why

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The FBI has raided a local prosecutor’s office and his private business in Mississippi’s capital city. Officials declined after Wednesday’s raids to say whether Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens is suspected of wrongdoing. FBI agents also spent hours searching a cigar bar owned by Owens in downtown Jackson. They also removed items from his office in the Hinds County Courthouse. FBI spokesperson Marshay Lawson says the sworn statements behind the search warrants are under court seal. Owens says he’s fully cooperating with the FBI. Owens is the only person listed on corporate records for the cigar bar the agents searched.

